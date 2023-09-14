Support communities in your catchment areas - Deputy Lands Minister tells mining companies

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resource, George Mireku Duker tasked with dealing with issues relative to Ghana’s mining sector has implored mining companies to make deliberate and concerted effort towards deepening their relationship with the various mining communities by upscaling their local content participation and undertaking developmental projects in those communities.



Addressing the media during a working visit to Kibi Goldfields Limited on Thursday, 14 September 2023, Mireku Duker reinforced the belief that mining companies are more likely to enjoy smooth and successful operations if they put the development and growth of the communities and residents within their catchment areas at the heart of their operations.



He is of the firm conviction that mining companies should not only be interested in generating revenue and profits from the resources deposited in the communities but also make the growth of the communities and the locals a priority.



This, he reckons will create a mutually satisfactory relationship between the communities and the companies and create the ideal conditions for the companies to thrive.



By executing developmental projects in areas such as health, sports, education, and youth development, Mireku Duker “believes the companies will be performing their fiduciary duty to the communities as well as the government”.



The Deputy Minister also mentioned that a deliberate attempt at growing Ghanaian giants in the industry will ultimately create a situation where qualified Ghanaians will hold key and strategic positions in leading mining companies in the world.



He charged the management of Kibi Goldfields to undertake developmental projects in the Kibi and its environs.



He cited for example that the inner roads in the community and others nearby could be given facelifts by the company as part of the Corporate Social Responsibilities.



The company, in a presentation by Edmun outlined some major projects they have executed in the communities and promised to switch up their CSR activities following Hon. Mireku Duker’s counsel.



He also enumerated how the company has consistently adhered to the requirements and conditions detailed in its operational license.



The visit by Mireku Duker and his team from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission forms part of his activities to improve the relationship between the government and the companies and also ensure that large and small-scale mining companies in the country are operating in accordance with the mining laws of the country.