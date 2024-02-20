Support NDC to win power - Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang to women

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: GNA

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has called on Ghanaians, particularly women to rescue the country from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) bad governance.



She made the call during the orientation and inauguration of the central regional women’s working committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Kasoa.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who was the running mate of John Dramani Mahama, in the 2020 general elections, addressing the women’s wing, said the country’s economy was in tatters and it would require the hard work of all to wrestle power to save Ghanaians from the quagmire.



She emphasised that women must devote themselves to saving the country from further economic turmoil.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the 24-hour economic policy proposed by the flagbearer of the NDC was a laudable initiative that was possible to create jobs and transform the economy.



She further advised the NDC women’s wing to have a united front ahead of election 2024.



Central Regional Women’s Organiser, Faustina Naa Lamley, reiterated that winning the 2024 elections by the NDC must be the concern of all well-meaning Ghanaians and not only NDC members.



She called on the NDC women’s wing to unite and work assiduously to ensure the party attained power this year.



The Deputy National Women’s Organizer, Madam Abigail Elorm Akwambia Mensah, later in an interview with the GNA indicated that winning the 2024 election was dependent on the hard work of women.



She said women were the ones affected most by government policies either good or bad and as witnesses to the harsh state of the current economy, it required that they teamed up to overthrow the NPP government.