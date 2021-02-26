Politics of Friday, 26 February 2021

Support Alan Kyerematen to make Ghana industrialization hub in Africa - Nana Kay

Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) has said the Akufo-Addo led government is aggressively pursuing its plans for industrialization transformation in fulfillment of its commitment to the people.



According to him, the Ministry of Trade and Industry under Alan Kyerematen has rapidly improved Ghana’s industrialization sector hence he needs to be supported to succeed.



He explained that the Trade and Industry Ministry, for instance, is working hard and bringing out entrepreneurial skills, and encouraging young people to spot business opportunities.



“We are paying greater attention to making Ghana an easy place to do business and set up industries that is why all Ghanaians must support President Akufo-Addo and Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen to boost Ghana’s automobile industry,” Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“Apart from the one district one factory initiative, the Trade and Industry Ministry is also embarking on what we call Strategic Anchor Industries,’’ he added.



So hopefully, within the next 5 years, we will be diversifying our economy away from cocoa and gold and we will be looking at the Petrochemical industry and integrated iron and steel industry, aluminium and Bauxite industry which then leads us on to a new vehicle assembly and automotive industry,” he said.



Without hesitation, he revealed government’s intention to establish industrial parks in each of the ten regions, citing that as a reason for the progress made in China and Asia.