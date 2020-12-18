Regional News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: GNA

Sunyani PSWU launches membership database

Public Services Workers Union

The Sunyani Municipal branch of the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ghana has launched a membership database to capture all members in the Municipality for proper planning and implementation of programmes.



The database also aims at gathering vital and accurate information of all members for other purposes such as knowing the pension dates of every Union member to assist in processing their pension benefits for easy accessibility.



Launching the programme, Mr. Kofi Asare Asianowa, the Union’s Industrial Relations Officer (IRO) for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions urged members to be committed and enroll on the system for successful implementation because “it is a nationwide programme which is gradually being extended to all the Union’s branches”.



Members were taken through the procedures on how to log in to the system to feed it with the basic information bit by bit before completion.



Among the requirements from individuals were gender, age, date of employment, staff Identification number and WhatsApp telephone number.



Mr Asianowa urged participants to sensitise other colleagues in their institutions and organisations to get enrolled unto the system to also benefit from such a laudable programme.

