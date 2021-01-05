Regional News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang, Contributor

Sunyani Municipal Assembly to construct footbridge at Addaikrom

Justina Owusu-Banahene inspecting the old bridge

Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, has assured residents at Addaikrom, a farming community in the Sunyani municipality that the Sunyani Municipal Assembly will as a matter of agency construct a new footbridge to facilitate their movements and economic activities.



Hon. Owusu-Banahene gave the assurance when she inspected a dilapidated foot bridge at Addiakrom in the Municipality.



She said the footbridge when constructed will improve the community access to education and Health care since it is the only way to get to other communities.



The Sunyani MCE pledging her commitment to build the bridge assured that, she will personally ensure that the footbridge is built on time to ameliorate the suffering of the people Addaikrom.



Currently, the people of Addaikrom has no option than to walk through the dilapidated wooden bridge which is very dangerouse.



She emphasised that it was the priority of the Assembly to address the development needs of the people, but added the Assembly would also require support of the communities, and assured the Addaikrom community that the bridge would be re-constructed as soon as possible to facilitate their movements and economic activities.





