Sunyani: 5-year-old boy drowns after torrential rains

Regional News of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 5-year-old boy’s lifeless body was found after being carried away by torrential rain in Sunyani last Saturday.



The minor’s body was discovered floating in a nearby stream.



The body was discovered in a decomposing state after traditional leaders in the area poured libations and performed some rites.



The rites were carried out after his family searched for him in vain.



Hon. Stephen Kwabena Agyekum, a former assemblyman for the Akokora Kwadwo electoral area, confirmed the information to the media.



He said that the boy was discovered near the riverbank.