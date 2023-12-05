Sunon Asogli shuts down 560MW power plant over government indebtedness

General News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Sunon Asogli Power has officially communicated an indefinite shutdown of its 560MW power plant to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) due to unpaid invoices by the government.



In a letter addressed to the Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Mahama, Sunon Asogli announced that the suspension of operations would take effect from Monday, December 4, 2023.



The letter cited the primary reasons for their decision as the persistent delays in payment from the Government of Ghana (GoG) and the ECG for the supplied power.



Additionally, it highlighted the unproductive nature of engagements aimed at finding an amicable solution to the financial impasse.



It has since emerged that the company has rescinded its plans late into the evening of December 4 after successful negotiations with government on the outstanding issues.



