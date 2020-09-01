Regional News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Sumpini witchcraft accusation: Victim’s husband recounts attack

Husband of Ibrahim Meiri, a woman who was nearly lynched on allegations of witchcraft on Saturday August 29 at Sumpini in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region, has narrated the ordeal the family went through that night.



Speaking exclusively in Gonja to 3news.com at Sumpini, Abdulai Ibrahim revealed he was inside his room when he heard his wife shouting ‘I’m dead’, ‘save me’.



He narrates, he couldn’t go out due to ill health.



“When I managed to go out, my wife was lying in a pool of blood”, he said in Gonja.



“The youth are heartless and my God will punish them”, he added



According to him, the assailants of his wife inflicted severe injuries on her. He wished he was strong enough to save his wife from the pain she went through.









