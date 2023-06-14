Suit against Mahama only confirms how scared the NPP is – Dr Apaak

Politics of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, has condemned the lawsuit challenging the candidature of the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 election, John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, the lawsuit against Mahama is only a testament of the fact that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) knows he would be the choice of the people come December 7, 2024.



In a tweet shared on Wednesday, June 13, 2023, the MP added that the former president would not only win the presidential election in 2024 but would give the NDC the majority in Parliament.



“This lawsuit can't stand in the way of the people's choice. It only confirms what Ghanaians know, your (NPP) morbid fear of JM.



“He will win with a Parliamentary majority because he offers a superior alternative to your corrupt, reckless, galamsey, family/friends governance!” parts of the tweet he shared read.



Background:



Court documents leaked on social media indicated that the former president, who was recently elected by the NDC to be its candidate for the 2024 presidential elections, had been sued over his eligibility to contest in the next presidential election.



The suit was filed by one Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, who wants the Supreme Court of Ghana to disqualify the former president from contesting as a flagbearer of a political party or the presidency in the future.



According to him, the constitution through Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution indicates that a person seeking a second presidential term must be a sitting president but former President Mahama is seeking to recontest after being out of office for about 8 years.



Read Clement Apaak's tweet below:





This lawsuit can't stand in the way of the peoples choice. It only confirms what Ghanaians know, your (NPP) morbid fear of JM. He will win with a Parliamentary majority because he offers a superior alternative to your corrupt, reckless, galamsey, family/friends governance! pic.twitter.com/tz2EmXM2nm — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) June 13, 2023

