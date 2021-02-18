General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Suicide reports in Police service due to stress – Rtd Officer

A retired Chief Inspector of the Ghana Police Service, Michael Asamoah, has attributed the recent suicide reports in the Police Service to stress.



About three policemen in Ghana have allegedly committed suicide in less than 3 weeks.



On January 30, the Half Assini District Police Commander, Supt Cyprian Zenge was reported to have shot himself in his house.



Another 50-year-old reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday, February 14, 2021, after being rushed to the Police Hospital.



A police officer with the National Protection Unit (NPU), Constable Eugene Yelnona, also reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Accra.



Reacting to the suicide reports the Minister-Designate for interior, Ambrose Dery, told the appointment committee of Parliament that the Ghana Police Service will enhance its counselling system following recent suicide reports in the Service.



Minister-Designate for Interior, Ambrose Dery, said the Police will enhance the counselling system by making provision for imams, Pastors in all Districts.



These experts, according to him, will provide relief as persons with suicidal thoughts can confide in the religious leaders.



He added that although the incidents are mere allegations unless a full scope investigations are concluded, the Police Service will investigate the murders and mete out appropriate sanctions.



Reacting to the issue on Atinka News, retired Chief Inspector of the Ghana Police, Michael Asamoah, explained that the officers go through financial, marital and other forms of stress which they find difficult to deal with.



Commenting on the enhancement of counselling system in the Police Force, Michael Asamoah expressed disappointment in the fact that officers had to die before the service enhances its counselling unit.