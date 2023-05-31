Suhumhene reinstates Benkumhene after suspension

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Suhumhene, Osabarima Ayeh Kofi, has reinstated Nana Opeabre Awuah Asiedu as the Benkumhene of the Suhum Traditional Area.



Nana Asiedu had been suspended earlier this year in February but has now been officially reinstated following an apology and promises to refrain from further disrespectful behaviour, Graphic.com.gh reports.



The suspension of Nana Asiedu was announced by Osabarima Ayeh Kofi during the first Akwasidae ceremony of the year on February 5, 2023, citing disrespectful remarks made by the Benkumhene.



However, during a ceremony held at the Suhumhene Palace on Saturday, May 27, 2023, Osabarima Ayeh Kofi expressed that Nana Asiedu had apologized for his actions and had given assurances that such behaviour would not be repeated.



Accepting the apology, the Suhumhene emphasized that all necessary traditional rites had been performed to reinstate Nana Asiedu and allow him to resume his duties as a chief.



Osabarima Ayeh Kofi further advised Nana Asiedu to conduct himself with decorum, showing respect towards the Suhumhene and his elders, thus ensuring peaceful coexistence within the traditional area.



Expressing gratitude for the Suhumhene's acceptance and reinstatement, Nana Asiedu and his family extended their appreciation.



Nana Asiedu pledged not to engage in any actions, either directly or indirectly, that would disrespect Osabarima Ayeh Kofi in the future.



Furthermore, he outlined his vision for the traditional area, emphasizing his commitment to promoting development and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people.



The resolution of this dispute and the reinstatement of Nana Asiedu mark a significant step towards unity and harmony within the Suhum Traditional Area.



With the commitment of both parties to fostering peaceful relations, the focus can now shift towards pursuing development initiatives that will benefit the community and its residents.



