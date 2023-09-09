Sue Bugri Naabu for secretly recording you - Atik urges COP Alex Mensah and Supt. George Asare

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Atik Mohammed has urged the Police officers in connection with an audio tape recording regarding the Inspector General of Police to commence a legal action against Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.



The tape, which was secretly recorded by Bugri Naabu who they had met in his office and discussed the IGP, is a subject matter before a Parliamentary Committee.



COP Alex Mensah and Supt. George Asare have been summoned before the Committee probing the audio tape on which they accuse the IGP of wrongdoings and want him removed from office.



In view of this, the officers together with Supt. Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi have been interdicted by the Ghana Police Service.



According to a statement from the Service, "the action was to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with Police Service regulations".



Speaking during Peace FM's Thursday edition of "Kokrokoo", Atik Mohammed insisted that the officers should send the NPP bigwig to court for invading their privacy which is a contravention of the 1992 constitution.



"They must sue Bugri Naabu", he interjected.



