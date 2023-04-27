Sudan crisis: NUGS grateful to government for swift evacuation of Ghanaians

General News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has expressed gratitude to the government of Ghana for the swift action in rescuing Ghanaian students and Ghanaians in general in conflict inflicted Sudan.



Some 77 Ghanaians have been evacuated in two batches to Gaderef in Sudan and awaiting repatriation to Ghana.



The evacuation has become necessary following deadly conflict between Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, resulting in avoidable casualties.



The Union in a statement has encouraged the public to share the following contacts +249-92920-000, +233591241965, +249118877986 with any Ghanaian in Sudan needing assistance.



The Union said it is engaging the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and all other stakeholders to ensure Ghanaian students are brought back safely.