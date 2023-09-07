Success of crack down on illegal miners on Black Volta in photos

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The operation by the Military, the Regional Security Council and the Minerals Commission to eradicate illegal miners on the Black Volta has yielded some positive results based on pictures cited by ghextractives.com.



It will be recalled that on Friday, July 21, 2023, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, briefed the media on the operations on the Black Volta and assured of the Government’s determination to crackdown on illegal miners on the River as a result of the surge in illegal mining activities (galamsey).



Report say, areas such as Jama, Jugboi and Bamboi in the Savannah Region have all been cleared off illegal miners.



Our checks show the crackdown has resulted in a significant improvement in terms of pollution.



