Submit yourselves for scrutiny, let's battle ideas not insults - Kwabena Agyapong to aspirants

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Adjei Agyepong, has entreated his contenders to submit themselves for scrutiny anytime they tour the regions of Ghana to interact with delegates.



He further requested that all presidential hopefuls desist from spewing out insults, and disparaging comments against their fellow competitors and rather battle ideas.



Speaking on Asaaseradio's Big Bulletin programme, Kwabena Agyapong stated that his contenders need to be confident to win the hearts of delegates, which he said shows the sign of a good leader.



“They [residential aspirant hopefuls] should be able to have the confidence to win the souls and minds of delegates...That is why we are contesting. Go there in all humility, to the regions, deliver your message, submit yourself for scrutiny, that’s the mark of a good leader, that’s what I am doing,” he said.



" I expect all those aspirants to submit themselves for scrutiny, people have talked about a debate, I would love to debate them because we want to elevate the discourse and make this a battle of ideas not a popularity contest or a battle of insults,” Kwabena Agyapong added.



He also called on the national executives of the New Patriotic Party to create an environment that does not lend itself to manipulation and coercion.



Kwabena Agyei Agyapong is one of the five people who have made public their intentions to contest the flagbearership position of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, he will ensure discipline, as well as, enforce law and order among Ghanaians when given the mandate as President in 2024.



