Suame Interchange is needless – Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

General News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Political Scientist Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has bemoaned the way and manner leaders in the country treat developmental issues with disdain.



He is unhappy with the focus of our development which he says gives major attention to the frivolous things instead of real impactful development.



Citing the construction of the Suame interchange as a project that is needleless, Dr. Baah said he wished such funds would have been directed at projects that bring about real impact, like poor roads leading to various farmlands and also the Accra – Kumasi road which has not been dualized over the years as it continuous to claim lives through needless accidents.



He made the position on his What’s Going On radio show on Ultimate 106.9 FM.



“Leadership must separate themselves from the wishes of the people. If the people knew what they wanted they would be no need for leadership, so don’t listen to them,” he advised.



According to him, it does not make sense for government to seek to construct an interchange at Suame roundabout when other major roads are in a deplorable state with some at various levels of completion which have all been abandoned.



“You are not thinking properly of building the incomplete interchanges and building the Accra Kumasi road dual carriage. The roads that go into the hinterlands to bring food are all bad, which one is more important to build skyscrapers or the Suame interchange,” he asked.



Dr. Baah notes that instead of pushing so much resource into the interchange at Suame, he proposed an expansion of roads leading to the roundabout and the removal of unwanted structures.



“Remove the Suame police station that is too close to the road and widen the roundabout and make the roads coming from Oforikrom three lanes and the ones going to Oforikrom thee lanes all the roundabout roads three lanes”



“If we can’t do this, then we are not thinking properly, I tell you we have a crisis of thinking, and you are talking about interchanges. We waste resources a lot and we think we have competent people in the helm,” he bemoaned.