Stunt goes wrong as soldier falls off moving vehicle during 66th independence day parade

As one of the MCs announced at the event grounds of Ghana’s 66th independence celebration at Adaklu in the Volta Region, the stunts that the military men displayed should not be tried at home.



She added that it had taken years of practice and discipline for the men in uniform to master those crafts, but like everything, there are bound to be some fallouts.



And that was the case when some skilled soldiers from the Ghana Military Academy took their turn on the tracks at the Regional Youth Resource Centre at Adaklu during the independence parade.



Positioned strategically in the open back of a slow-moving truck while performing some dangerous, high-risk stunts, things went wrong when one of the men missed his move and fell off the moving vehicle.



It was a quick mishap, but the soldier almost immediately picked himself up and was right back on the truck, positioned better for his stunt.



The 66th Independence Day celebration theme was “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose.”



Watch the video below:







