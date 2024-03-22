Students urged to take education seriously

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: GNA

Dr Mark Anderson, the Administrator of Good Foundation International School, has urged the youth to aspire to become good future leaders by taking their education seriously.



He said the future of the country lay in their bosom; hence, they must eschew all forms of irresponsible acts, focus on their education, and strive to attain higher laurels in the future.



Dr Anderson made the call during the annual Careers Day Celebration held at the school premises at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.



He said: “Concentrate on why your parents have enrolled you in school and stay away from all forms of vices like smoking and drinking. This will help you focus and become successful in future, to be able to contribute to the economic growth of the country.”



He further urged them to take advantage of every good opportunity that comes their way in school and society, and always show love and respect to their parents and teachers.



Dr Anderson commended the government for recognizing the school during this year’s Presidential Awards and called on the government to give an equal playing field to private school children in the government education policy since all children in the private schools were equally Ghanaians.



Daniel Agyarko, Headmaster of the School, appealed to parents and guardians to enrol their wards and invest in their education to help them achieve their future goals.



He said the school was founded in 2004 with few children, however, the school currently has a student population of over 700 and hoped it would continue to provide quality and holistic education to the students in the coming years.



