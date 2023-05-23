Students showcase fascinating scientific experiments at Galaxy Int School's annual Science and Maker's fair

General News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Galaxy International School successfully hosted the 18th edition of its annual Science and Maker’s Fair at the school premises on Saturday, May 20, 2023.



With this year's theme “Imagine, invent and inspire’ the fair is aimed at students putting into practice the scientific experiments learnt in class.



The event saw in attendance, the Director of Pre-Tertiary Education Mr. Richard Baffour Awuah, former Ghana Journalist Association president Mr. Affail Monney, Security Analyst and Inspector-general of schools Dr. Haggar Hilda among others who graced the occasion.



The Methodist Girls Senior High School were invited as the guest school for the 2023 edition to showcase their scientific skills.



The year 11 class of the Galaxy International School kickstarted the show with two experiments, exploding potassium chlorate and elephant toothpaste.



Afterward, the dignitaries were escorted down to the Dining hall to experience experiments carried out by students in the lower level.



Some of the experiments included a burning hand fire experiment, elephant toothpaste, making instant snow, tornado in a jar, volcanic eruption, pin pong game, Frog maze, and so on.



Speaking after the event, Baffour Awuah, who also represented the Ghana Education Service(GES), said he was overwhelmed to see the kids carry the experiments.



"Very, very impressed because looking at what the children are doing, it means the future is bright for Ghana. I’m very, very, impressed. I’ve been around all the stands and one interesting thing is that all the materials they are using are locally made materials. It’s only the chemicals that maybe I could say maybe they brought it from outside. And the e d product they are all environmentally friendly. So I’m very impressed and you can even see the facial expressions of the children."



He added that the fair is a good idea and would work on expanding it and involving public schools.



"…it’s a good idea to extend it to the public schools. From what I’ve seen here I can the private schools are doing well, but that doesn’t mean that the public schools are not doing well. But we can replicate whatever is going on in our private schools since most of the materials are locally made."



Galaxy International school was established in Ghana in 2021. The school offers quality education in both theoretical and practical aspects.



It is a science-focused school with two campuses: one for pre-school and primary school and another for senior school. The has an advanced amenities that make teaching and learning easier.