Strike of lab scientists is very serious – Labour Commission

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Ofosu Asamoah, has said that the issue of strike by the lab scientists is of utmost importance to them as the highest body the Ministry of Health has asked them to intervene.



According to him, both sides involved in the issues have gone through exhaustive processes to resolve the issue only to be at a deadlock, and as a result, the Ministry of Health has applied to the commission to intervene.



“It seems the situation has moved from management of Okomfo Anokye to the Ghana Health Service and now to the ministry. So, if the management can’t handle it, then it means the issue is bigger now. The ministry having reached out to the Commission for our intervention means the issue has become a bigger one. So, the issue cannot be trivialized.”



Ofosu Asamoah notes that all efforts by the NLC to ensure that it engages the laboratory scientists to reach a consensus have proven futile. He expressed disappointment in what he described as professional misconduct on the part of these lab scientists.



The National Labour Commission (NLC) has threatened to sanction health personnel involved in the ongoing nationwide strike.



Describing the strike as illegal, NLC Executive Secretary, Mr Ofosu Asamoah revealed that the Commission will withdraw their salaries and terminate their appointments if they fail to call off their industrial action.



Earlier Thursday, May 27, the commission directed members of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) to call off their strike. However, their directive fell on deaf ears.



GAMLS at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on May 20, decided to lay down their tools over Management’s failure to withdraw the two physicians posted to their directorate.