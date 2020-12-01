Regional News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols at Navrongo central constituency Special Voting

An electorate going through the Special Voting process at Navrongo

There is strict compliance to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention protocols at the forecourt of the Municipal Police Station in the Navrongo Central constituency where the Electoral Commission (EC) is holding the Special Voting exercise for the constituency.



Voting process at the centre started at 7 am and electorates who arrived to cast their ballot are directed to wear nose masks.



A handwashing facility, soap, and alcohol-based hand sanitizers have also been provided for electorates to be assisted by an EC official to wash and disinfect their hands before joining the queue.



Seating arrangements have been provided per the one-metre social distancing measure for electorates as they wait to exercise their franchise.



Tetteh Ankama Okyne, the Municipal Electoral Officer who granted an interview to GhanaWeb’s Senyalah Castro, described the process as very smooth void of challenges. He said the total number of voters expected is 620.



He said the turnout was great and over 220 Special Voters had successfully gone through the voting process as at 11 am.



“Special Voting started exactly 7 am and it about 11 am and approximately 220 persons have already gone through the process. I’m expecting 620 as the final turnout.



All covid-19 protocols are being observed and honestly speaking the security, media and election officials are really comporting themselves.”



“There are no issues as we speak. We displayed all persons who are eligible to go through the process a week and a half ago almost two weeks. So, everybody who is coming and was really serious to know whether he was, would have checked from his mother institution. So far so good. All persons who have been here are going through the process”.



Mr. Tetteh mentioned that all bodies who had come to observe the election comported themselves very well. The Police, Mr. Tetteh continued, are ensuring a calm atmosphere at the centre.





