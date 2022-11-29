Storekeeper commits suicide at Breman Essiam

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A woman believed to be in her early sixties has committed suicide on her farm at Breman Essiam in the Central Region.



The deceased, Antie Esi Annan, was a popular shopkeeper who operated her own provision store at Breman Essiam.





She went missing on Sunday, November 27, 2022, so residents thought she had travelled to visit her children.



Several calls were made to reach her children to find out if she was with any of them. But it turned out that none of the children had seen her.



She was found hanging from a tree on her farm in the afternoon of Monday, November 28, 2022.



Her death has thrown residents into a state of shock, wondering what might have pushed her to take her life.



Reports gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan indicate that the brother of the deceased also committed suicide by hanging himself about three months ago on the same farm.



Police at Breman Nkwantanum were informed and officers proceeded to the scene and conveyed the body to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary.