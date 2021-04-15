Stop worrying about votes and enforce laws - Opanyin Agyekum tells gov't

Editorial News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum has partly blamed the government for the numerous road accidents in the country.



The professor tasked that the government must be serious to crack the whip on drivers and motor riders misbehaving on the roads.



Discussing road accidents on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme on Wdnesday March 14, Opanyin Agyekum wondered why some people drive or ride with reckless abandon and yet go without any sanctions.



To him, governments are too busy searching for votes but he believes should there be a government that will care less about votes but rather take bold decisions against bad habits, the nation will make a headway against road accidents and other challenges confronting the nation.



"Until we have a bold government that will say, whether you vote for or against me; this is the way I want to do it, we will remain in this situation," he said.