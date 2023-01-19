Stop wasting our time and join Mahama for victory – Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Member of Parliament (MP) and Former Deputy Education Minister Samuel Okudzato Ablakwa says those seeking to contest Former President John Mahama in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries should rather rally behind him because “2024 elections is for Mahama” and nobody else.



“For me, I will appeal to all those lacing their boots that, this is not going to be the last primaries in Ghana so they can look at that. This 2024 election is for President John Mahama.” The lawmaker said.



According to him, there has been a lot of destruction in the country caused by the current administration led by Akufo-Addo which needs to be redeemed, hence, there is no time to waste in trying to find a leader.



To him, such a contest will only waste their time and may switch the focus of the party.



“Looking at the contest we are yet to face and how they (NPP) have destroyed the country; Ghanaians are saying we should go back for NDC, people even say if you meet John Mahama tell him we are sorry”, Ablakwa said this on TV XYZ in an interview.



Ablakwa also revealed that he honestly, agrees with the NDC’s General Secretary that, “we should be able to sanction some of these aspirants who waste our time”.



“Everybody is calling for John Mahama, so you just have to come on board. Let’s unite. This is not the time as the only hope for the country when they turn to you then you are engaged in needless internal squabbles”, he stressed.