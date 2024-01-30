Stop using public classrooms as smoking centers – Narcotics Control Commission cautions

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Narcotics Control Commission has cautioned individuals using public schools as a place for their drug trade, smoking and other disorders.



Read the full statement below



29 January, 2024



For Immediate Release



THE USE OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS BY PERSONS WITH DRUG USE DISORDERS IS ILLEGAL



The public is also reminded that the possession and use of marijuana and other similar narcotic substances is still unlawful and punishable under the law.



The Commission is also working with key stakeholders such as the Metro, Municipal and District Assemblies, Ghana Police Service, Traditional Leaders, Christian Council, Ministry of Education, and Ghana Education Service to ensure that the looming threat is mitigated.



Parents, teachers, and students are also assured that the Commission will work tirelessly and collaboratively to address the issue of perpetrators exploiting public schools and classrooms for their illicit drug activities.



Opinion and community leaders as well as teachers are also encouraged to report individuals who are observed engaging in such acts to the appropriate authorities so that prompt action can be taken.



END



PUBLIC AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT