Stop the unnecessary noise about Supreme Court ruling – Yaw Buaben jabs Mahama

Lawyer and Member of Parliament(MP) for Adentan Constituency Yaw Buaben Asamoah has jabbed the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, for criticizing the decision of the Supreme Court.



On Thursday, June 25, 2020, the Supreme Court of Ghana ruled that the existing voter ID card and birth certificates cannot be used as proof of identity to register in the upcoming voter registration exercise.



The seven-member panel also cleared the Electoral Commission to go ahead and compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 general elections.



Meanwhile the former president in a press conference yesterday, maintained that the party vehemently opposes the outcome of the case it (NDC) filed at the Supreme Court.



“Despite the well-reasoned reliefs we sought, the apex court of the land gave the leeway for the Electoral Commission to go ahead with the exclusion of the existing voter identification cards from the list of identification requirements. We are deeply disappointed and strongly disagree with the court over this outcome, which has confounded many legal experts and thrown the country into a state of confusion,” John Mahama said.



But speaking on Accra Based Kingdom FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Yaw Buaben noted that, if the NDC’s are not comfortable or satisfied with the Supreme Court ruling they should go and review the case, and stop making unnecessary noise.



’NDC and John Mahama can’t dictate to the Supreme Court or EC how to run their offices, so they should redraw that statement that the Supreme Court is in favor of the EC and the NPP to win election 2020,” he added.



He concluded on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ that the NDC’S to stop the brouhaha because after all the noise they have lost to the supreme court.





