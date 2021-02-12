General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Stop the ‘nonsense’ on Eugene Arhin, you did worse in 8-years of Mills, Mahama – Allotey Jacobs blasts NDC

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, Former Central Regional Chairman, NDC

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Bernard Allotey Jacobs has rushed to the defense of the embattled Communication Director at Jubilee House over allegations he has acquired innumerable properties in a span of four years.



In a social media post sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Allotey Jacob’s said it is “absolute nonsense” for anyone in the NDC to criticize Eugene Arhin over his properties as there are “more people” within the NDC who acquired far more properties than Eugene Arhin has in 4 years.



Mr. Allotey’s comments come after Mrs. Gloria Assan Arhin in a court writ revealed that her husband owns 32 apartment sets houses and cars which wants a court to give her 50%. She also said her husband has been adulterous, verbally and physically abusive in the marriage for the past couple of years, including kissing his alleged girlfriend in front of their kids.



Mr. Eugene Arhin has denied all of that and said it is untrue. He declined to comment further.



Mrs Gloria Arhin said she and her husband were living peacefully as husband and wife until the day President Akufo-Addo appointed her husband to a position at Jubilee house when he started behaving strangely and giving her attitude.



At the time in 2012 when they married, she was the highest earner in the family as she worked with Charter House, sold kids diapers among other things on the side to support her husband who was then a mere Research Assistant at Danquah Institute seconded to support then-candidate Akufo-Addo as an aide. Her husband ordered her to stop work in 2016 and take care of their child.



While the issues of the marriage has been largely ignored, hundreds of scorn and criticisms have been poured on the husband Eugene Arhin over his acquired properties. This has been led by elements of the NDC.



Mr. Allotey Jacob’s believes NDC has no right to speak against Mr. Arhin.



He wrote (unedited):



“WHO ARE THOSE TALKING ABOUT EUGENE ARHIN AND WHAT HE HAS MADE WITHIN FOUR YEARS OF NANA AKUFFO ADDO’ S ADMINISTRATION. ATTACKING EUGENE IS ABSOLUTE NONSENSE WHEN YOU HAVE MORE AND WORSE PEOPLE IN YOUR PARTY DURING THE PERIOD OF PROF MILLS AND JOHN MAHAMA NOT TO FORGET ABOUT PRESIDENT RAWLINGS. I APPEAL TO GHANAIANS TO IGNORE THIS NONSENSE. EUGENE ARHIN YOU HAVE MADE IT IN LIFE. THE PEOPLE OF KROMANTSE APPRECIATE WHAT YOU DO FOR THEM RIDE ON MY BROTHER”