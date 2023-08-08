Stop the name-calling! Dr. Bawumia is not the cause of Ghana's problems - Spokesperson

Politics of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's Spokesperson, Dr. Gideon Boako says critics should stop blaming the Vice President for the economic challenges confronting the nation.



Dr. Gideon Boako noted that though Dr. Bawumia is the Head of the Economic Management Team, he is not the cause of Ghana's problems.



To him, Dr. Bawumia has since becoming a member of the New Patriotic Party and Vice President of Ghana proven to be very competent through his intiatives and commitment to the development of Ghana.



"This government has built interchanges than any government since 1992, we should say Bawumia did that. This government has built railways than any government since 1992, let's say Bawumia did that. This government has installed more rural telephonists than any government since 1992, we should credit Bawumia for doing that.



"This government has built classrooms more than any other government since 1992, let's say Bawumia did that. This government has created 2.1 million jobs more than any other government has provided jobs to Ghanaians since 1992, let's say Bawumia did that...If you say Bawumia should be blamed for anything bad about this government, then equally you should praise Bawumia for all the good things as well," he said on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



To him, the blames on Bawumia are because he is contesting to become NPP Presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, so the critics think "we should give the dog a bad name and hang it", stressing this behavior towards the Veep "is not proper".



Dr. Gideon Boako also swooped down on those wondering why Ghana still imports food products and argue that Dr. Bawumia who they believe as Head of the Economic Management Team should have installed economic strategies to stop importation.



"Rice importation is an agricultural issue. Bawumia is not the Minister for Agric...Why do you want to leave the person in charge of rice cultivation matters and blame Bawumia because he holds a title as the Head of Economic Management Team?", he questioned.



He further emphasized that despite the "weaknesses and shortfalls" of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, this government is far better than the opposition National Democratic Congress.



