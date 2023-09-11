'Stop the mischievous tactics and clear off the red bands from the market space' - KCMTU warns:

Regional News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: Nana Peprah

The display of red bands around the Kumasi City Market enclave by the Combined Kejetia Traders Association leaders has been opposed by the Kumasi City Market Traders Union (KCMTU) describing it as a dubious move that smacks the positivity of the intended purpose.



According to a release signed by the acting secretary, Michael Adu Gyamfi, and other members of the KCMTU, such an approach meant to protest the delay of procurement and provision of meters to the market facility by management has exposed the self-seeking public attention and creation of unnecessary tension from the illegitimate self-imposed trader leadership.



"The Kumasi City Market Traders Union (KCMTU) is therefore urging management of the market facility to as a matter of urgency ensure the removal of the red bands which do not send good signals and again scare customers and visitors to the market", he said.



To them, though traders are in desperate need of the meters and will support any action that intends to expedite the process but will detest uncouth and miscalculated approach as such.



The union contends that extensive consultation which brings together suggestions and opinions of all trader stakeholders must be the best approach to deal with issues and challenges in the market.



They said under no circumstance that the Kumasi City Market Traders Union allow a few people to make unpragmatic decisions for the majority of the traders.



"Another worrying situation is when decisions are not even communicated to the traders in-house but rather revealed and disseminated through the media.

"What type of leadership is that?". KCMTU disagrees with such a position which was borne out of no consultation and premise on self-interest, the union opined.

According to them, traders are losing their capital as a result of the myriad of unresolved challenges affecting their business despite deceptive promises from self-acclaimed leaders whose tenure cannot point to any success.



"We are fed up with them because they have lost touch with the traders and they no longer represent us", the union added.

The union has however vowed to act if no change is effected after this release.