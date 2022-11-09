Stop telling people they are emotional – Martin Kpebu slams Ahiagbah

General News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has slammed the National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, for belittling the “Kume Preku reloaded” demonstration.



Richard Ahiagbah, speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile programme, on November 5, 2022, called out the convener of the "Kume Preko Reloaded" protest that took place on the same day.



Ahiagbah stated that private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu was being emotional with his dogged call for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resign.



“The key point for me, which is different for me, in this case, is that it appears my brother Martin Kpebu is going on emotive tangent and where I find it almost destabilising in his conversation is to incite the population against the person of the President, against the person of the Vice President and the finance minister. It is almost personal,” he said.



Reacting to this in an interview on Citi News, Martin Kpebu said that Ahiagbah must learn to communicate better since he speaks for the government.



He added that Ghanaians are going through a lot of difficulties and being called emotional does not offer them any comfort, citinewsroom.com reports.



“This thing about emotion, you should stop talking about emotions. If you see evil, and you don’t get emotional you are corrupt, you [NPP] have led the country astray.



“Our savings, your money in the bank or under your bed, over 60 per cent of its value is gone, and you say people are being emotional, please tell that to the marines.



“Stop using that word, don’t ever say that in public again, the more you say people are being emotional, the more people will come at you… you communicate for the government so, at this stage, you have to be very humble and sober and stop telling people that they are being emotional.



“You need to study emotional intelligence, you need empathy, you need self-consciousness, self-awareness,” he said.



You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







IB/BOG