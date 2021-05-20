Stop taking us for granted – Sissala residents warn govt

Regional News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: Kasapa fm

Several people dotted across the two Sissala districts of East and West are brimming in rage over government’s refusal to include their roads in a grant received by Ghana from the European Union.



Ghana received a grant of EUR €35 million from the European Union for the rehabilitation and maintenance of 670 km feeder and farm access roads in the Upper West Region.



The financial support is aimed at improving inter-connectivity between areas of production and marketplaces.



However, according to the people of the Sissala area, the government is taking them for granted in the region by not adding a single road from the two most popular farming districts.



They explained that no District in the region can boast of high agricultural production as compared to their area, for that matter roads from Sissala East and West should have been captured in the financial support.



Dimmie Ibrahim a resident descended heavily on the government that enough is now enough for the continuous discrimination against the area of almost everything.



“It’s now becoming obvious that the only way for any part of the country to get its share of the national cake, is to stand up and prove to authorities that matters that, enough is enough,” he fumed.



Mr. Ibrahim quizzed that” why will government exclude the two Sissala districts from this support which is about constructing feeder and farm access roads meanwhile we are well known as the food basket of the region.”



He insisted that government is always taking them for granted due to their continuous calm and diplomatic relationship with authorities over the years.



“It’s about time we stood against this discrimination,” he added.



Some other residents who joined the campaign called on the government to reconsider its decision by including their area roads or else it wouldn’t augur well for the region going forward.



Meanwhile, all attempts to get the response of the Regional Minister proved futile.