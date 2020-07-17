General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Stop secret recruitment into security services – Minority to govt

File photo of police

The Minority in Parliament is once again alleging secret recruitment of supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) into security services.



According to the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) MPs about 1,600 Army, Police, and Immigration recruits are currently undergoing training without due process.



Addressing the media in Parliament on Friday, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu cautioned that a future NDC administration will review such recruitments with the view of ensuring only the qualified persons are retained adding that the sector ministers will be summoned to answer questions on the floor.



“How come that for 2018, 2019 and 2020 there’s no official public recruitment advertised serving notice to Ghanaian citizens to prepare themselves for recruitment into these important state institutions and agencies. The Ghana Armed Forces I’m told there’s some training going on, the Ghana Police there’s some training going on between Tesano and Pwalugu in Bolgatanga.



“This is not an acceptable public service practice, the idea of a public notice allows every eligible Ghana citizen desirous of joining the security agencies to apply and to go through a rigorous process of recruitment into the security agencies…If that is being done as reported it raises a fundamental question of efforts to politicize the Ghana Armed Forces, Police Service, and the Immigration Service. And that only young person belonging to a particular political party are deemed qualified and recruited for this purpose. That’s an affront to the constitutional provision of non-discrimination and that can undermine the cohesion and unity of our country.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.