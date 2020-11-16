General News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Stop posting faces of rape victims – Gender Ministry to media

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has asked media houses to avoid exposing the identity of victims of rape and sexual violence.



A statement issued by the Gender Ministry directed that the faces of victims should be covered or blurred to avoid re-traumatization and re-victimization of the victims.



“The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has observed with great concern the re-traumatization of the victim who survived alleged rape and assault in the hands of a robber whose manhood was bitten off as a result of continuous broadcasting of the issue and exposing her face by various media outlets. This will jeopardize her security, safety, and the psychosocial support being given to her by the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.



“In respect of her safety and healing processes, we kindly plead and request all media houses and social media outlets to stop the circulation, showing and exposing her face and identity.” the statement read.



Background



A robbery suspect had the shock of his life when his victim severed his manhood with her sharp teeth.



Emmanuel Ankor, 23, was said to have asked the victim to lick his penis after raping her and taking some items and money from her room at gunpoint.



The incident occurred at Abompe New Site, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.



After forcibly inserting his penis into her mouth, the victim mustered courage and bit off the penis to the shock of Ankor, who retaliated by biting the back of the victim.



He was arrested at the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital, where he had gone for treatment.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr. Francis Asenso, told Journalists that the victim, who had also gone to the hospital for treatment after making a report to the police, spotted the suspect and alerted the security officials, who arrested him.



He said the police, after visiting the crime scene, retrieved the severed penis and sent it to the hospital for preservation, while further investigation was ongoing.



He said the suspect was on police guard at the hospital and would soon be arraigned to answer the charges.

