Stop labeling IGP and Yohonu with your lies and evil - CEO of Peace Watch Ghana

General News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Peace Watch Ghana, Nyonkpa Daniels, has called on persons orchestrating to have the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, ousted to desist from that.



She said some faceless individuals are scheming to foment trouble for the IGP because he is incorruptible.



The CEO stated that some people go around falsely claiming that the IGP has assembled NDC personnel and is working with them. People, you are liars. You should put an end to this nonsense. The IGP is hardworking. He is competent, and as a result, there are those who want him to fail.”



She was speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Frontline.



“Stop telling lies and behaving badly. It is inappropriate. We must propel the country forward. We have an IGP who is doing everything possible, but some people want him to fail.”



She also denied that COP Christian Yohonu is an NDC member, claiming that he is not. "You are unaware of his track record. He worked so well that armed robberies were reduced. We did not record robberies when he was the Greater Accra Regional Commander for six months.



“We are ungrateful. If people give their lives and work for the country, you label them as NDC and NPP. Every police officer swears an oath to work for Ghana, so no matter which party is in power, the police officers should be dragged into politics.



"I admit that there are some bad nuts who claim to be affiliated with political parties. That is unprofessional.”