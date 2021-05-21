‘Stop joking’ – Paul Adom-Otchere ‘hits’ General Mosquito

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Paul Adom-Otchere claims Asiedu Nketia always joke when he gets media platform to talk about things concerning his party



• He admonished the NDC scribe to get serious with his duty as the General Secretary of the opposition party



• He further described Asiedu Nketia jokes as moribund



Paul Adom-Otchere says Johnson Asiedu Nketia a.k.a General Mosquito, the General Secretary of NDC, was joking with the 2020 general elections that is why he could not account for the over six million votes the NDC had on December 7.



Speaking on Thursday’s edition of the Good Evening Ghana, monitored by GhanaWeb, the host of the show indicated that because of Asiedu Nketia’s jokes, he failed to build infrastructure for his party to be able to account for the results of the elections.



“Johnson Asiedu Nketia is living in the 13th century, that’s why he talked the palm wine talk. You don’t understand that you are running an election in 2020, you need to have a system? He doesn’t have a system; he has been exposed to the world in court and that’s the pressure on his shoulders and he is upset, angry and he is talking…you’ll not attend IPAC meetings because he doesn’t have to face off his responsibility that he has been disgraced…we’re in May and the guy doesn’t have the results that the taxpayer paid to deliver to him; John Dramani Mahama doesn’t have the results…,” Adom-Otchere explained.



He continued: “as General Secretary, he has made the General Secretary as if it is a joke. Every day he is joking, he is joking, so, he thinks it’s a joke. So, you come to a serious election, when your competitors are building infrastructure to pull out their results to be able to know at which point they are leading and where they are losing.



“Johnson Asiedu Nketia, you have failed…get up and apologise to your people…you went to court to disgrace the party, talk about that. The party constitution enjoins you to conduct campaigns, where are the results of the campaigns, talk about that…the NPP went to court in 2012 with their results…Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s conduct is irresponsible, backward and moribund.”



Adom-Otchere challenged the NDC General Secretary to wise up because the position he occupies within the party is not any other position that he should be joking with, “that is moribund”.



“Moribund issues are behind us because we are serious about building our country and building our democracy. If you go and do palm wine talk in the court, stand up to your responsibility, sir. I salute you, stand up to your responsibility; Johnson Asiedu Nketia, take your salute but stand up to your responsibility…stop this funny and joking everywhere. You are not a comedian; if you are a comedian, you are not even a funny comedian.



“Stop joking. You’re the General Secretary of a party, so, stop joking. Every time you are in the media, you are joking. Stop joking Asiedu Nketia, get serious,” he stressed.



