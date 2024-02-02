Stop galamsey, destruction of forest to tackle climate change, not tax - Dr Apaak tells govt

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has asked the government to focus on fighting illegal mining, destruction of the forest among others if indeed it is interested in fighting climate change.



According to him, the new tax is only a ploy by the government to extort money from Ghanaians rather than a climate fighting venture.



He made this comment in a post on X, where he joined the public outcry against the new tax, which took effect on Thursday, February 1, 2024.



The tax requires that owners of vehicles with combustion engines pay a certain amount to the government and show proof of payment before obtaining their roadworthy certificate from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).



“If this gov't is interested in protecting the environment or mitigating the effects of climate change, it should deal with the destruction of our forests and the pollution of our rivers as a result of illegal mining,” part of the post stated.



Dr Apaak questioned the government's transparency and accountability on how the tax revenue will be used to address environmental issues.



The Builsa South MP also called on Ghanaians to resist this and other unjustified taxes being imposed by the government.



“This emissions levy or tax is only a ploy to take more money from Ghanaians. What exactly is the government going to do with the proceeds from the emissions tax that will benefit us and the environment? Has the government shown us a programme of interventions the money will be used for and to mitigate the effects of emissions? Has a fund been established in which the emissions tax will be lodged into for such a purpose? Is the money not going into the consolidated for like every other tax they have imposed on us?



“Ghanaians must resist this and other unjustified taxes being imposed on us by a government that has collapsed our economy and impoverished Ghanaians,” he wrote.



Also, follow the conversations of some angry drivers regarding the new DVLA reforms that requires car sellers to be present for registration, on SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, below:







NW/AE



