Stop circulating CCTV footage of how our 11-month-old baby died - Parents plead

General News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Parents of the 11-month-old baby have asked the media to respect their privacy by not airing the CCTV footage on how their baby died



• They said they will share an accurate account of events at the appropriate time



• The caretaker, Clara Ayani-Ampah has been remanded and will reappear before the court on June 11



Parents of the 11-month-old girl who passed away after being maltreated by a 54-year-old caregiver, Clara Ayani-Ampah, have finally spoken on the issue.



According to them, the video that captures the traumatic experience their baby went through before dying should not be discussed and/or shared any further as it haunts them.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the family asked that their privacy is respected in these hard times.



They further entreated both the public and media to act accordingly.



The statement appealed that the media and the public should “remain measured in circulating and discussing the video as it is a constant reminder of what our daughter went through.



"Our daughter was an energetic and bubbly little girl who was looking forward to her first birthday next month [June]. Losing her this way is a profoundly difficult and painful experience for us. We would have wished to mourn privately,” the statement added.



The parents said they will share an accurate account of events as and when it becomes necessary.



Meanwhile, the caregiver at Happy Bloomers Creche, Clara Ayani-Ampah, who was arrested over the death of the 11-month-old baby girl, has been remanded in police custody.



She will reappear before the court on June 11, 2021.



