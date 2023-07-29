Stolen cash: Open up and 'save' your wife - Kwamena Duncan tells Cecilia Dapaah's husband

Politics of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Kwamena Duncan, a former Central Regional Minister, has called on Madam Cecilia Dapaah's husband to speak out regarding the controversies surrounding the large sums of money found in their home, including 1 million dollars, 300,000 Euros, and millions of cedis.



Two house helps and others are standing trial for allegedly stealing $1 million, €300,000 and millions of cedis from the Ablekuma residence of the former Sanitation Minister.



The two house helps, Patience Botwe (18) and Sarah Agyei (30), were previously charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, following the alleged incidents between July and October 2022.



During this period, items including assorted clothes worth GHC95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at $95,000 were said to have been stolen from the former Minister's residence in the Abelemkpe area of Accra. Patience Botwe was also accused of stealing six sets of kente cloth worth GHC90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at $3,000, which belonged to Ms. Dapaah's husband. Furthermore, three other individuals, including Botwe's current and former boyfriends and her father, are also facing charges for allegedly being involved in dishonestly receiving GHC1 million, GHC180,000, and GHC50,000, respectively.



Some communication members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) defending the former claim the money belongs to the husband who is a businessman.



Kwamena Duncan speaking in reaction on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' says if indeed the money belongs to the husband, he should 'open up' so that it can somehow vindicate the wife who has resigned.



"If it indeed belongs to the husband who is a private person and no law compels him to indicate his source unless he's engaged in something illegal . . . but for the purposes of clearing the head of the wife who is at the centre of all of this, the husband should open up. It's a special circumstance; the wife is a public officer so he can just indicate that this is my source so that the wife will be cleared," he intimated.



Meanwhile, Kwamena Duncan has urged Cecilia Dapaah to corporate with the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



"It will be important to corporate with the OSP; there must be no impediment at all so that her integrity will remain intact," he said.



