Step father impregnates his two step daughters

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: crimecheckghana.org

Shocked to her marrow, Gladys Koomson is struggling to reconcile herself to her husband’s affair with her two daughters.



The girls - 15-year-old Freda Koomson has given birth while 13-year-old Blessing Koomson is currently pregnant.



Gladys Koomson, her husband, and her children lived in a small wooden kiosk at SCC, a suburb along the Kasoa road.



According to the poor woman, she did not know about the affair her husband was having with her daughters because she used to travel frequently to her village to visit her mother and her daughters also did not disclose it to her earlier.



She told crimecheckghana, that she later learnt about Freda’s pregnancy when she had sent her to live with her friend who realized the girl’s stomach was gradually protruding and through a test, it was confirmed she was pregnant.



A frustrated Gladys said initially, Freda lied that she was only raped by an anonymous person.



“Life was difficult for me so when one of my friends needed someone to cater for her 8-year-old child, I sent Freda to her. While she lived there, my friend called me and told me about my daughter’s protruding stomach because she was suspicious. She made her do a pregnancy test and the result was positive.



She added “When I asked her, she said somebody raped her whiles she was sleeping so she didn’t see the person. I went for her from my friend because she did not take my daughter to the hospital for ante-natal care after she asked her to stay with her though she was pregnant.”



The poor woman said Freda later disclosed that she was raped by her step-dad. This was after her younger sister; Blessing exposed her affair with the man after she was confronted about who was behind her pregnancy.



Whiles Freda said she got pregnant after she was only raped once, Blessing indicated that her step-father slept with her countless times.



The two rival sisters revealed that their step-father threatened them with death if they disclosed the affair he had with them, hence their silence.



Freda said she regrets giving birth at her tender age but she wants to go back to school because she dreams of becoming a medical doctor.



Miss Koomson said the father of her children abandoned her when she was pregnant. She said she had to toil to cater for them till they grew up. Life, she said has not been smooth for her as she could only alternate between hawking ‘pure water’ and ‘alasa’ (a fruit) which does not yield much profit to cater for her children.



She said she re-married because she needed support but it, unfortunately, ended her in such a shameful situation. She said she has caused her husband’s arrest and she is getting ready to face him in court.



“I am now preparing my daughters' birth certificate to be presented to the prosecutor who would lead the issue in court. He denied the accusation when he was arrested. He is currently on bail pending further investigations.” She said.



