Step aside for investigations into your alleged dealings - Rev. Kusi Boateng told

General News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Atik Mohammed has lambasted Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, founder of the Power Chapel Worldwide in Kumasi and the Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, over allegations made against him by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



The MP has accused Rev. Kusi Boateng of engaging in conflict of interest and being in possession of multiple identities as well as engaging in other alleged criminal dealings.



He revealed in a Facebook post that a whopping GH¢2.6million was transferred National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited owned by Rev. Kusi Boateng under his second name, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



He also alleged that the religious leader has been issued with a diplomatic passport which he finds very disturbing.



"I will want the Foreign Affairs Ministry to justify why Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng qualified for a diplomatic passport to begin with. Otherwise, everybody will be eligible to hold a diplomatic passport in this country," he said in an interview on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme..



"On 25th November, 2021 the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration granted Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng a diplomatic passport. The diplomatic passport which expires on 24th November, 2026 rather carries the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and not Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng".



"There’s no indication it is for the use of a reverend minister. Its diplomatic passport number is: DX006845," he added.



Contributing to Peace FM's panel discussion programme "Kokrokoo", Atik Mohammed insists that Rev. Kusi Boateng must step aside for investigations into these allegations.



"Something done for and in the name of God should be far away from, in fact, should be very distant from any form of reproach . . . In that spirit, he might as well resign or step aside pending the conclusion of this matter at CHRAJ," he asserted.



He also directed a message to those who throw diatribes at people who are raising serious concerns about the Cathedral.



He said; "Some people are making it look like when you raise these concerns, it's an attack on Christianity. How could this be? It is just an individual whose role in a problematic and controversial Cathedral that we are talking about."



