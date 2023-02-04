Stay focused on the essentials: Kweku Baako advises Ablakwa on Cathedral exposé

General News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has offered some advice to Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, relative to his publications on the National Cathedral project.



The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading GUIDE tasked the lawmaker to remain focused on his mission to expose whatever rot he believed had bedeviled the project.



Baako passed on the advice to Ablakwa through a text message into the February 3, 2023 edition of Good Morning Ghana programme on Metro TV.



Host Randy Abbey referred to Baako as Ablakwa’s senior in research before delivering his message.



It read: “My brother could also help by staying focused on the essentials, he must know there are people who could capitalize on his acts of misdirected aggression.”



Ablakwa has for weeks now been publishing details about the National Cathedral project alleging among others corporate governance and financial breaches on the part of government and the secretariat.



He has recently taken on the secretary to the Board of Trustees, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng over allegations of dual personality and conflict of interest situations.



Kusi Boateng, who also uses the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, has obtained a restraining order against further publications of his private information by Ablakwa and has sued for defamation as well according to Accra-based Joy FM.



