Statistical Service begins face to face training ahead of Population and Housing Census in June

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The final phase of training of Regional Trainers for the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) commenced nationwide on Monday 17th May.



The residential training workshop is scheduled to end on Tuesday 25th March.



The ongoing training is taking place in the Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Central, Eastern, Greater Accra, Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions and is expected to train 7,111 prospective Regional Trainers from all regions in the country.



The purpose of the training is to equip trainees with the requisite knowledge, skills and competencies on the census methodology and enumeration procedures.



Those to be selected will be deployed to train approximately 76,500 enumerators and supervisors starting from 31st May.



At the opening ceremony, a statement read on behalf of Management, trainees were urged to be punctual, attentive, and reflective in order to master what they would be taught during the period because their responsibility was ensure that training of Field Officers is consistent and of high quality in all parts of the country.



The training workshop is the third and final phase of training which includes virtual self-learning and live virtual sessions.



This training concludes the training of trainers for the 2021 Population and Housing Census which is employing three categories of trainers (Master Trainers, National Trainers and Regional Trainers) for the exercise.



This training of Regional Trainers marks the completion of another key milestone in preparation for data collection which is scheduled to start on 13th June with the listing of structures.



The Census Night is 27th June 2021 and enumeration is scheduled for 28th June to 11th July.