State failure - Barker-Vormawor reacts to MP flying constituents abroad for greener pastures

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convener for the #FixTheCountry Movement, has been left astounded by reports of a Member of Parliament (MP) of Ghana flying his constituents aboard for greener pastures.



In a tweet shared on Thursday, April 12, 2023, Barker-Vormawor said that the action of the MP shows how Ghana has failed as a country to provide its citizens with the necessities of life.



“You can’t make this up!... These are the parties you guys line up for?” the #FixTheCountry wrote while reacting to a report by GhanaWeb.



“The extent of State failure is that MPs are now promising to send 100 young people abroad for them to go and find greener pastures,” he added.



GhanaWeb earlier reported that the Member of Parliament for Bibiani Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Alfred Obeng-Boateng, was set to fulfil a promise to help some youth in his area travel out of the country to seek greener pastures.



Senior journalist at EIB Network Francis Abban shared a post on Twitter suggesting that Alfred Obeng-Boateng, has hinted that the first batch of the Greener Pastures Project will soon leave the shores of Ghana.



In 2022, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng announced that 100 youth in the Municipality will fly to the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe to seek greener pastures.



The youth in the area were excited and the initiative has since attracted the attention of residents in the Constituency and the Western North Region as a whole.



The MP spoke about the imminent travel of the first cohort on April 8, 2023, at Baakokrom, a suburb of Sefwi Bekwai.



View the tweets below:





