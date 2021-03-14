General News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: Atinka Online

State Housing Company hands over houses to Immigration Service

The Managing Director of State Housing Company Limited, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah this morning put meaning to the resolve of the nation’s number one builder to partner state institutions to provide accommodation facilities as for their Staff as well as office facilities.



The vision came to reality in Sunyani Friday morning as the SHC MD handed over keys of newly constructed houses to the Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi as part of the Institutional Housing Scheme initiative by Management.



At a short ceremony at Tonsoum Estate, a suburb of Sunyani, SHC Management handed over Nine(9) 2bed and 3 bedroom staff housing project to the Ghana Immigration Service



Handing over the keys, Mr Appiah Ampofo commended GIS for reposting confidence in the Institutional Housing Police initiative by SHC.

“State Housing Company is on the move and we’re not turning back. If it’s possible to do business with private entities, why can’t state institutions partner to transact business such as this housing policy we brought on board”.



He encouraged the Officers to continue to protect Ghana’s borders with zeal, passion and dedication.



“The President has time and again emphasized his vision to revamp the housing sector so that we reduce the nation’s housing deficit. My Sector Minister, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye and the entire State Housing Company are working in unison to ensure the realization of this vision.



He assured the public that “there can not be a better time to do business with State Housing Company than now. Talk to us and all your accommodation problems would be solved”.



“We use this opportunity to invite other institutions to partner State Housing Company Ltd in our efforts to provide accommodation for staff of all institutions” he added.



On his part, the GIS Boss expressed satisfaction to work done by SHC stating that “now I can have a sigh of relief as accommodation has been a headache for the Sevice”.



The handing over of houses to GIS is the second one to be carried out by SHC under this administration with the first one taking place in Tamale.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed in 2018 to start this partnership between SHCL and GIS and it is expected that more houses would be constructed across the country for use of GIS staff.