Stakeholders express concern over limited endocrinologists amid rising diabetes cases

Health News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Botwe Attaa, aged 21, was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes at just 13 years old, while she was still in primary school.



Since then, she has faced significant challenges in accessing healthcare for her condition, including financial constraints and limited access to expert care in her community in West Akyem Municipality.



As a result, she was forced to halt her education after completing Junior High School.



“I was diagnosed with the disease when I was 9 years but because of my parent’s inability to afford the treatment cost and traveling to bigger hospitals regularly, I stopped the treatment along the line and the condition worsened, so it affected my education. I dropped out after Junior High School.”



Attaa’s plight is not unique. Many others in Ghana, particularly the Eastern Region, grapple with similar obstacles in managing diabetes.



With approximately 2.4 million people living with diabetes in Ghana, according to the WHO, and an estimated 7.5% of adults affected by Type-2 Diabetes, the situation is dire.



Despite these alarming statistics, there are concerns that many cases remain undiagnosed, suggesting the prevalence of diabetes could be even higher.



In May 2022, Ghana joined other WHO Member States in establishing global targets for diabetes management, aiming to strengthen and monitor responses to the disease within national noncommunicable disease (NCD) programs.



At a recent case management conference organized by the Ark Development Organization for diabetes patients identified in Nsawam, Suhum, Ayensuano, and West Akyem municipalities under the Diabetes Support Program, funded by Panorama Global through the T1D Community Fund, stakeholders emphasized the urgent need for affordable access and improved care for diabetes patients.



The absence of endocrinologists in the Eastern Region was a worrying concern.



Dr.Abigail Doduwah Sackey, Eastern Region non-communicable disease coordinator, appealed to the government to intervene by increasing the number of endocrinologists to enhance access to healthcare services.



“Ideally diabetes is an issue that is supposed to be managed by a specialist (endocrinologist) yes a family physician can do it, an internal medicine specialist can do but an endocrinologist is best suited to manage diabetes but we don’t have in our numbers. So we make use of our internal physicians, and family physicians and they are doing great however, if it gets to a point beyond them, they will have to consult an endocrinologist -I think we have one in Korle-Bu, a couple in KATH”



She added, “the government should help us the Ministry of Health and GHS should help us in the training so we get a lot of these specialists all over the country; if not they are just concentrated at either Korle-Bu or Okomfo Anokye if you are lucky maybe 37 or Ridge.”



She said the life-threatening complications of diabetes which include cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, damage of limb (amputations), stroke, impotence, and eye disease that leads to blindness, are wreaking havoc to the productive population of the country which ultimately affects the economy, hence the need for more attention.



The Diabetes Support Program, funded by Panorama Global through the T1D Community Fund, aims to enhance access to healthcare for diabetic patients and provide economic support to alleviate the financial burden of medication.



Emmanuel Kwarfo Minta, Executive Director of the Ark Development Organization, the Diabetes Support Program, aims to enhance access to healthcare for diabetic patients and provide economic support to alleviate the financial burden of medication.



“Through our treatment initiatives, we aim to ensure that you have access to the best possible care, medications, and therapies. We want to empower you with the knowledge and tools necessary to manage your condition effectively”



Adding that “Our livelihood provision efforts are designed to help you not just manage your diabetes but also lead fulfilling lives. We understand that diabetes can sometimes put a strain on your finances and that’s where we come in to provide support, whether it’s through skills training, job placement, or other means that align with your aspirations”.



As Ghana strives to address the diabetes epidemic, concerted efforts from both the government and stakeholders are essential to improve access to quality healthcare and alleviate the burden on individuals affected by the condition.