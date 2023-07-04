Stakeholders call for ratification of convention on the optional right of the child

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Stakeholders in the area of child protection have called for ratification of the optional protocol to the convention on the right of the child which includes the sale of child, child prostitution and child pornography.



Ghana is one of the countries to have signed unto United Nations' (UN) optional protocol to the convention on the right of the child in 2003.



Two decades after, Ghana is yet to ratify the convention, thus to adopt the treaty into law.



Members of Volta Regional Child Protection Committee in this year's first and second quarter meeting in Ho on Thursday, June 29 2023 made the appeal for the ratification of the convention.



Dr. Sylvester Kyei Gyamfi from the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Protection who facilitated the meeting on the convention said it is necessary to adopt the convention as a country.



He said: "178 countries have already ratified and i think within the sub region Ghana is the only country that has not ratified so by ratifying means that we can all sit at the same table so that when something happens it makes it easier to consult or work with other countries".



He added that the convention when ratified will give power to authorities to regulate, and criminalize sale of child, child prostitution and child pornography.



On her part, the Volta Regional Director of Social Welfare, Stella Mawusi Mawutor said "We're part of international community and our children are equally exposed to abuse and other forms of pornographic exposure and sale of children" hence the need to ratify the convention.



"In the absence (of the ratification) you'll realize that it's difficult to be able to address issues with other countries". She added that "We need to have some level of accountability on the international front just as we report on other issues of child protection and abuse and are held accountable and supported by state parties same should be for this protocol as well", he added.



Stella Mawutor emphasised that Ghana should not frown upon the convention but rather consider it "if there are reservations we can look at them, things that do not go well with us as far as our way of life our culture and our people is concerned we can look at it".



The Volta regional director of Children's department, Israel Akrobotu spearheaded the meeting. He said "The issue we're dealing with is a behavioural issue it take sometime before people change their mindset" therefore they need to intensify their voice against sale of child, child prostitution and child pornography.



He said the regional Child Protection Committee is doing well in the region but the common challenge they face is a support to enable them carry out frequent public education on the menace.