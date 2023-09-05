Stakeholders at I ACT conference commit to collaboration, innovation to tackle climate change

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: Petit Michael, Contributor

In collaboration with I ACT Ghana, the Italian Embassy has organized a workshop for 80 young people on youth action for climate change in the framework of the Italy-IRENA Action for Climate Toolkit (I ACT) in Ghana.



Speaking at the event, Daniela D’Orlandi, Ambassador of Italy to Ghana and Togo, highlighted the commitment of the Italian government to climate action through various initiatives, including the Youth4Climate Global Initiative, an increased contribution to climate finance, the financial support for the development of the Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reductions Project and working with IRENA and partners to create the I ACT programme.



On his part, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education, said that the government of Ghana and its partners are adding climate change and sustainability to the country's educational curriculum.



Also, speakers at the event highlighted the need for collaboration, innovation, and partnership with young people to take action for the environment.



The participants were also taken through a workshop on the use of renewable energy to address the adverse impact of climate change and promote sustainable development with youth-led action at the center to drive this change.



The workshop was crowned with a panel discussion featuring speakers from civil society, youth groups, and development agencies.



The I ACT programme, a new global initiative that empowers young leaders as peer educators for climate action, was created by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), SDG 7 Youth Constituency, UNICEF, and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.



In Ghana, the I ACT programme has reached up to date 1,000 young people and is implemented by Abednego Brandy Opey, Michael Mfum Asare, Justina Amoah, Frank Sekyere, and Winifred Awinpoya Atanga, with the support of the Italian Embassy.



Also in attendance were Rocky Dawuni, UN Goodwill Ambassador for Africa for UN Environment; Paulina Rozycka, Team Leader at Infrastructure and Sustainable Development Section of the European Union Delegation to Ghana; Kobina Okyne, Environmental Specialist at the World Bank; and Patience Agyekum, Head of Climate Change and Policy Programs at the Strategic Youth Network for Development, SYND.







