Staff of AMA launches book: 'Favour and Destiny Helpers'

General News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

A staff of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), David Nana Edjah has launched a book titled "Favour and Destiny Helpers".



The six-page religious handbook; strives to provide religious guidance to people and increase their faith in Jesus Christ as well as admonish them to remember God in times of difficulties.



The handbook which was launched at the Accra City Hall on Friday by Mrs Jennifer Brock, the Head of International Relations and Special Projects of the AMA, and Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the Chief Executive of the Coastal Development Authority also emphasises that without mercy Christians cannot receive favour from the Lord.



Mr Edjah who is also a computer systems administrator, an Agribusiness Specialist, farmer, CEO of Azane Group and a member of the Project Management Professionals (PMP) Association, in a remark during the launch said his motivation for writing the book, was to help believers increase their faith, identify their destinies as well as connect them to their destiny helpers.



"My vision for writing this book was to increase the faith of men in Christ... Like Apostle Paul in the Bible, I believe I’m what I am by the special grace of God and not my human strength,” he said and prayed that the book would manifest the goodness of the Lord.



"Life without grace is a disgrace and for you to be successful in life, mercy, grace and favour should also be at work. This is my vision for my first book as an author,” he added.



The author, David Nana Edjah, also urged everyone to be each other’s keeper in navigating other people's way through difficult times.



Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah who was the guest of honour said the book had come at an opportune time as the world experienced the COVID-19 pandemic stressing the need for God's favour.



He pointed out that he had come this far because of his destiny helpers and urged all and sundry to purchase the book to obtain favour from the Lord and identify their destiny helpers.



“Each one of us has a destiny on earth but how to achieve it is another matter altogether, so it is an opportunity for us that we have a book that would walk us through to identify it through the favour of God,” he said.



Mr Shaib appealed to the public to patronise the book as it would positively impact their lives while supporting a worthy cause.