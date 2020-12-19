Regional News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: GNA

Stacy M. Foundation embarks on pre-Christmas donations

Stacy Amewoyi, founder of Stacy M. Foundation

The Stacy M. Foundation, a humanitarian not-for-profit organisation, on Friday began a charity exercise to distribute food and sanitary items, clothing, and sewing machines to vulnerable people, including persons living on the streets.



The exercise would also consider individuals who in diverse ways contributed to the welfare, and progress of the Foundation’s Founder, Mrs Stacy Amewoyi, from a tender age as an orphan, to enable them to celebrate the Christmas festivity.



Beneficiary communities would include Kaneshie, Darkuman, Bubuashie, in the Greater Accra Region and Kordiabe and Akosombo in the Eastern Region.



Mrs Amewoyi said it was important that all who excelled at a later point in their lives remembered their roots.



“It is important that we all remember our roots, as there are people who helped us when we were growing up or have contributed to our growth and it’s only appropriate to show them some love too,” she said.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Amewoyi said although the global pandemic of COVID-19 had made life tough for many, she was determined through the Foundation’s culture to support those who were in dire need.



“Apart from helping people on the streets and from deprived homes, I will also go back to my roots, to do a donation of gratitude to people who helped me from age seventeen to my early 20s.



“These are people who trusted their wares to me to sell, others were tenants who took care of me, and friends who shared their food with me when I had nothing to eat.



“In all, I have selected about 50 people to do this honour, although most of these people would have forgotten of their good deeds towards me or about me completely,” she said.



Mrs Amewoyi advised individuals in the position to help others, to do so as they could not tell who would show up and help them in their trial moments.



“To those who have intentionally refused or have forgotten their past helpers, it is an equal opportunity to tune in show gratitude, and show your helpers some love,” she said.

