St Peter’s headmaster sets up barbering salon to deal with ‘Rasta’ students

St Peter’s Senior High School in Nkwatia in the Eastern Region has instituted stringent measures to deal with students with non-approved hairstyles, 3news.com has gathered.



According to reports, the headmaster of the school has even set up a barbering salon to make sure students’ non-approved hairstyles “are converted into clean shaven student haircuts”.



In a message to students, Global President Ben Afrifa on Tuesday, March 23 said Perscobas, as students are affectionately called, should refrain from the references being made to the current debate regarding the admission of some Rastafarian students at St Peter’s SHS in the past.



The Nkwatia-based boys school is said to have admitted some Rastafarian students in the past but Mr Afrifa said the justification, then, might have been different from the current matter.



“What is clear is that the current headmaster has instilled much stronger discipline, including, among others, a barbering salon in the school where students with non-approved hair styles are converted into clean shaven student haircuts.”



